Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (BTS 2025), Asia's largest annual technology event, is set to begin tomorrow at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), marking a significant expansion in scale, ambition, and global engagement. Now in its 28th year, the summit is organised by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

This year, BTS has shifted from its traditional venue at the iconic Bengaluru Palace to the much larger BIEC campus. Officials say the change aligns with Karnataka's vision for a "Deep Tech Decade" and the government's plan to position the state as the epicentre of next-gen technology innovation.

The summit will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. Senior ministers, global government representatives and top industry leaders will attend the opening ceremony. The inaugural plenary, titled "India Futurises: From Leap-frogging to Pole-vaulting", will feature notable voices including Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & BT; Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys; Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder, Biocon; and Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India.

This year's edition expects participation from 60+ countries, 1,000+ exhibitors, 500+ speakers, and 15,000 delegates, with total footfall projected to cross 50,000 business visitors. The programme includes over 80 knowledge sessions and more than 5,000 curated B2B meetings.

Ten conference tracks across frontier sectors

With the theme "Futurise", BTS 2025 will host ten focused tracks—including IT & DeepTech, Electro-Semicon, AI Universe, Defence & SpaceTech, DigiHealth & Biotech, Global Collaboration, Academia-Industry Connect, FinTech, Assistive Tech, and Women in Leadership. Officials said the tracks are designed to capture rapid advances in AI, semiconductors, healthtech, sustainability, and emerging startup ecosystems.

Multiple country pavilions—including those from Australia (Country Partner), Germany's NRW, Norway, Poland and Italy—will showcase cutting-edge technologies. Delegations from the US, Israel, Japan, Singapore, France, South Korea and the UAE are also in attendance.

On the domestic front, Madhya Pradesh is the State Partner, with Odisha as the Co-State Partner.

High-profile speakers and new policy announcements

The lineup includes senior leaders such as Dr V. Narayanan (ISRO), Sindhu Gangadharan (SAP Labs India), Vishal Dhupar (NVIDIA), Lingraju Sawkar (Kyndryl India), Ajay Vij (Accenture India), Meerah Rajavel (Palo Alto Networks), and several government officials from the Government of India.

Three major state policies—Karnataka's new IT Policy, Startup Policy, and SpaceTech Policy—will be unveiled during the summit, setting long-term frameworks for innovation, entrepreneurship, and global partnerships.

Future makers conclave to anchor final day

The summit will conclude on November 20 with the Future Makers Conclave, which the state describes as a "high-energy entrepreneurship forum" bringing together nearly 10,000 founders, investors, and innovators. The conclave will feature astronaut and test pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, author Ankur Warikoo, entrepreneur Kaivalya Vohra, cricketer Richa Ghosh, and tennis icon Sania Mirza.

The concluding ceremony will also include investment announcements, Elevate Awards 2025, and a felicitation of Karnataka's unicorn founders.

This year, BTS expands its focus on early-stage companies with dedicated platforms such as Investor Connect, Mentor Connect, and lab-to-market showcases. The DPIIT Startup India team is participating as the official Startup Partner.

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event, IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the summit continues to evolve into a "global innovation platform," connecting entrepreneurs, academia, corporates, and governments. "Every participant should leave with something tangible — whether capital access, mentorship, pilots or networks," he said.