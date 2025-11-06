The inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 turned into a successful event, exceeding all the expectations. The event witnessed over 6,500 participants across three days, marking a significant milestone in Karnataka's mission to establish itself as the skilling capital of India. The event, organized by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, brought together ministers, global delegates, policymakers, and industry leaders to shape a future-ready workforce for a trillion-dollar economy.

Following its grand inauguration, Day 2 of the summit witnessed the formal opening of the Skill Expo—a first-of-its-kind pavilion showcasing over 50 exhibitors from diverse sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and renewable energy.

The Expo was inaugurated by Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education; Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and Electronics, IT & BT; Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education; and Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Government of Mauritius.

The Skill Expo became the centerpiece of the summit, displaying innovative skilling solutions, immersive training technologies, and global best practices. It also served as a platform for B2B, B2G, and G2G collaborations, opening new pathways for international cooperation and private-sector partnerships in workforce development.

A key highlight of Day 2 was the Ministerial Panel Discussion on "Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a Trillion USD Economy by 2032." The session, moderated by Madan Padaki, Managing Trustee, Head Held High Foundation, brought together Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, Priyank Kharge, and Dr. Sudhakar to deliberate on Karnataka's integrated roadmap for bridging academia, industry, and vocational training. The panel emphasized that Karnataka must not only train but also empower its youth through AI-driven learning, green technologies, and industry-linked curriculum.

International collaboration was another defining feature of this year's summit. Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister from Mauritius, lauded Karnataka's model of public-private partnership in skilling and expressed his government's intent to strengthen bilateral cooperation with India in technical and vocational education.

"Mauritius looks to India, and particularly Karnataka, as a model for developing globally employable human capital," he noted, while emphasizing digital literacy and sustainability as future growth drivers.

The final day of the summit witnessed insightful sessions, including a CSR Roundtable chaired by Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, IAS (R), where corporate leaders discussed strategies for maximizing social impact through skill-linked CSR initiatives. Tech veteran Subroto Bagchi, co-founder of Mindtree, delivered a thought-provoking address, describing skilling as "the moral mission of nation-building" and calling for a shift from "degree-driven" to "capability-driven" development.

The summit concluded with the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, recognizing leading organizations, institutions, and individuals who have made significant contributions to skill development in the state. From corporate partnerships to community-driven skilling models, the awards celebrated innovations that are reshaping the state's employment landscape.

Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 announced

Throughout its three days, Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, managed by Trescon, served as a melting pot of ideas and opportunities — uniting educationists, entrepreneurs, and government agencies under a common vision. The summit not only highlighted Karnataka's readiness to lead India's skilling revolution but also demonstrated its growing role in shaping global workforce trends.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the Government of Karnataka announced that the second edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit will be hosted in November 2026, with expanded international participation and a larger platform for innovation-driven collaborations.