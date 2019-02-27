Restaurants in Bengaluru cashed in on the Surgical Strike 2.0 after Indian Air Force attacked Jaish-e-Mohammad training camps in Pakistan. Promotional offers and discounts such as SURGICAL2.0 and URI2PULWAMA began to crop up everywhere on Tuesday.

Marketing executives began to advertise specially curated offers for customers on Tuesday on burgers, doughnuts and cakes. The discounts were also given out by pubs and restobars.

Other offers and discounts came with hashtags #INDIASTRIKESBACK, #HOWSTHEJOSH, and #SORRYNOTSORRY.

For example, Copacabana, a pub in Ulsoor, is offering a 50 per cent discount on all drinks.

"Celebrate the josh at Copacabana. Enjoy 50% off on drinks Monday-Thursday," an image circulated by the pub read.

"In addition to tomorrow's match, today we are also celebrating India's surgical strike," a staff of the pub was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Cakezone, a confectionary joint in the city, tweeted on Tuesday saying: "Let's celebrate the achievement of our brave soldiers. Here's a coupon code to celebrate this awesome moment. Use URI2PULWAMA and get 20% off on all cakes." They added the hashtags, #sorrynotsorry #Surgicalstrike2 #IndianAirForce #IndiaStrikesBack #Balakot #howsthejosh."

This is not the only case. In New Delhi, a burger franchise, Burger Singh, sent its customers texts offering a 20 per cent discount in light of the attack. The coupon code given was FPAKAGAIN.

They also tweeted a scene from the movie Pulp Fiction with the caption, "In light of today's airstrike by the IAF on Pakistani terror camps, we offer a 20% discount on all orders on http://burgersinghonline.com. Coupon code: FPAKAGAIN"

This was criticised by many who said that they would not be eating at the franchise anymore while some commended the move.

Having said that, I don’t think I’m too far out of line saying this is in bad taste:



There’s an indian food chain called “Burger Singh” (get it ?) @BurgerSinghs



They sent out this mass text / coupon code celebrating the attack. (use your imagination as to what the F means. ) pic.twitter.com/5C373r7wKc — The academy is a pyramid scheme (@BikeMath) February 27, 2019

Not a word of condolence on Feb 14 when we lost 44 uniformed men, but outrage on Feb 26? Closet-pakis like you constitute the 0.5 front in the war against pakistan. I just gifted burgersingh products to my acquaintances in Delhi using that coupon code. Take that. — Tarun Balraj (@btarunr) February 27, 2019

@BurgerSinghs next time you think a discount on your burgers would be apt to mark rising border tensions, remember 20% is just not enough to make up for the bad buns you serve. #BurgerSingh #indiastrikesback — Adrija Chatterjee (@adrijac) February 26, 2019

Burger Singh later released a statement saying that they stand with the country and that the government deserves the support.