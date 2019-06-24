Pubs in Bengaluru are under scrutiny over safety requirements after two people accidentally fell from an opening on the second floor of #BEiR pub and died on the spot.

According to reports, all the rooftop bars and restaurants in the city will have to have six-foot tall railings to ensure the safety of their customers. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and police are expected to inspect the establishments over safety concerns.

Late on Friday, Pawan Attavar and Veda Yadav fell to death from the second floor of #BEiR pub in Church Street. They accidentally fell through the stairway window which only has knee-level protection. The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) is expected to hold meetings with various agencies to discuss preventive measures against such accidents.

"Most pubs in the city are on rooftops. They need to have six-foot-tall barriers or railings to prevent accidents. We will soon hold a meeting with civic agencies and propose the idea of increasing the barrier height," said D Devaraj, DCP (Central), reports TOI.

While it was a freak accident which took place on Friday, it could have been avoided if there were a higher barrier on the open windows from where the couple fell.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, (East), said the police had no real plans to begin inspections of bars for safety lapses. "Such inspections will have to be done with the cooperation of corporation (BBMP) officials. We are, however, continuing our drive against bars that play loud music," he said, reports Deccan Herald.

Most of the pubs in the city have high raised windows with minimal or no protection at all which is not safe for the customers especially when they are under the influence of alcohol. After the Church Street incident, most of the bar and pub owners are ensuring that all the safety measures are taken care at their establishments.