In a gruesome incident, a man attempted suicide inside Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha by slitting his throat on Monday.

A 44-year-old R Revanna Kumar from Chikkaballapur district of the state tried to end his life by slitting his wrist and throat inside the washroom of room no 332 on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. He was immediately rushed to Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital and is being treated there.

According to the police, Kumar worked as a librarian in Chikkaballapur. They have recovered documents related to his job appointment. The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) are at the spot and are investigating the incident. The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)