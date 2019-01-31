An 18-year-old boy was brutally killed by his classmate at a pre-university college in Bengaluru on Wednesday over a love affair.

SD Dayasagar, a student of Soundarya PU College in Bagalagunte, Bengaluru, was murdered by his classmate P Rakshith after he tried to get close with a girl, claimed to be Rakshit's girlfriend.

The police have detained two people, including a minor, in connection with the case. The victim and the accused are both second PU commerce students.

According to the police, Dayasagar was constantly texting the girl, to which Rakshit disapproved and had also warned him against this.

On Wednesday, Rakshit and his minor friend followed Dayasagar to the college lavatory on the fourth floor and slit his throat. Rakshit had brought a knife to the school to commit the crime.

An injured Dayasagar cried in pain which alerted the college staff, including the victim's father, who was working as a driver in the college. They quickly shifted him to a hospital, but Dayanand succumbed to his injuries.

There was a tiff between the two from sometime and a few days before the incident, Rakshit was also assaulted by Dayasagar over the love affair.

Bagalagunte police have filed a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).