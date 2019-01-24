A six-year-old girl was raped after being killed by her private tutor and the body was dumped outside a mosque in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The girl had left her house on Monday evening telling her mother that a "bhaiyya was calling her and she will be back soon." She had just returned from the tuitions then.

But as the girl did not return, her family started searching for her and even went to tutor Faizul Islam's house.

The tutor, however, denied that the girl was with him and offered to search for her in his house, according to the police.

On Tuesday morning, when the girl's father went for the morning prayers to the mosque, he found his daughter's body in a plot outside his house.

The police zeroed in on the tutor and arrested him. Although Faizul initially pleaded innocence, he accepted of raping and murdering his minor student.

He told the police that he was eyeing the girl for some time and lured her by promising to buy an eraser. As she went to him, Faizul took her to his maternal uncle's house.

"As the girl resisted Faizul's attempt to rape her, he strangled her and then sexually assaulted her body. In the dead of the night, when the roads became empty and there was no traffic, Faizul wrapped her body in a quilt and dumped it on a sand pile outside the mosque," Superintendent of Police AK Maurya told Hindustan Times.

The police have booked the tutor under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The official said that Faizul may also have been a porn addict since he had created social media groups to chat about porn.