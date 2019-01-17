A 48-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his neighbour at knifepoint in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on January 11 when the 45-year-old victim's husband had gone for work and she was alone at home.

According to Annapurneshwarinagar police, Jettappa Gondhi had barged into the victim's house at 3 pm and told her that he will stab her if she screamed. He then went on to gag and rape her. The victim managed to alert her neighbours who rushed to her apartment making Gondhi run from the scene of crime.

Bangalore Mirror reports that the victim then told her husband when he came back from work and filed a case against Gondhi on Saturday. He was arrested on Monday and was made to undergo a series of medical tests.

He has been charged under sections of rape (376) and threat to cause death or grievous hurt (506B) of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, her husband and their two children had moved to Bengaluru from Bijapur two years ago and have been living in Papareddypalya for a year. Her husband works as a construction labourer.