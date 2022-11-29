Certain areas in Bengaluru are expected to face power cuts on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertake unfinished projects.

The power cut will likely be between 10 am and 4 pm, during which projects including pipe laying, Jalashri water supply work, gap crossing, interlinking, emergency jungle clearing and quarterly maintenance work will be taken up.

The affected areas on November 29 will be the south and north BESCOM circles, HSR Layout, Koramangala, C7 Yelahanka new town in the BESCOM division and Kanakapura in the KPTCL division.

Full list:

SS Layout A Block, Glass House Area, Battaly Building, Mahanandi Petrol Bunk and surrounding, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagarapalike, Pwd Division, Panchayath Raj, Shanthi Comforts, PJ Extension 1st 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters MS Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel, Pisalee Compound areas, road beside Gundi Choutry and its surrounding areas, Bellandur, Rmz, Devarabisanahalli, Kariyammanapalya, Total Mall, Shobha Iris, Allimaranahalli, Chikkenahalli S/s and surrounding villages, Mallaghatta, Chenduru, Kalkere, Lokkammanahalli, Thoremavnahalli, Hulikere, Gottikere, Kallankere, Goni Tumkuru and Thavarekere.

On November 30, Ramanagara and the south BESCOM circle, Kanakpura, HSR (S10, S12 subdivisions) under BESCOM and Nelamangala in the KPTCL division will see power cuts.

Full list:

SS Layout A Block, MBA College Road, Athani College, Officers Club and Basavanagudi Temple surrounding, some areas of Somanahalli and T. K. Halli, Vishwapriya Layout, Begur Koppa Road, Devarachikkanahalli, Akshyanagara, Prestige Song Of South, Tejaswini Nagara, Hirnadani Apartment and surrounding areas.

Some parts of the city also faced power cuts on Monday due to pending maintenance and repair work. In view of this, officials urged the public to plan accordingly and stated that water will be available in tankers in case of any emergency.

The advisory stated that people can contact BESCOM through its 24x7 helpline 1912. Officials in the Davanagere section can be reached at 82778 84021. The electricity managing board also recently introduced WhatsApp Helpline numbers for consumers in eight of its districts.