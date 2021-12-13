Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, will witness long-hour power cuts in various areas, which will affect people's daily chores and disrupt work-from-home operations. The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) are conducting scheduled maintenance across the city, which will result in power cuts in most areas.

BESCOM has notified of the upcoming power cuts, which will be a result of cable conversion work and other maintenance in the city. As per the official BESCOM website, the power outages will likely take place between 10 a.m. and may last till 5:30 p.m.

Power cuts in Bengaluru: Who's affected?

Here are the details of the areas that will be affected by the power cuts, along with timings and dates. These power cuts started Monday, December 13, and will last through Wednesday, December 15.

South Zone: Power cut from 10 a.m. till 5:30 p.m.

Power cuts will be on both days, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the areas affected include divisions such as Koramangala, Jayanagar and HSR layout.

North Zone

On Tuesday, residents of Malleshwaram will have a power cut from 9.30am till 1.30pm or 11am till 1pm or 10am till 2pm or 10.30am till 5.30pm. In Jalahalli division, power cuts on Tuesday will be from 10am till 11am, or 11am till 2pm or from 11am till 5pm, according to the BESCOM. The power cuts in Hebbal division will be from 12pm till 5pm, or 11am till 12pm, or 10am till 5pm. In the Peenya division, residents will face power cuts from 10am till 5.30pm.

On Wednesday, Malleshwaram will face power cuts from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. or from 9:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. or 11 a.m. till 2 p.m. In Jalahalli, the timings will be from 11am till 2pm, or 1pm till 2pm or 11am till 5pm. Similarly, in Hebbal division, timings will be from 10am till 4pm or from 10am till 5pm. In Peenya, the timings will be from 10am till 5:30pm.

West Zone

On Tuesday, Rajajinagar, RR Nagar residents will face power cuts from 10 a.m. till 5:30 p.m, whereas in Kengeri division, the timings will be from 9am till 5pm or from 10am till 5pm. The next day, Rajajinagar will face power cuts from 10:30 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. In RR Nagar, the timing will be from 10am till 5pm and Kengeri division timings remain unchanged.

East Zone

There will be power cuts in Indiranagar will be from 10am till 4pm or from 11am till 5pm. In Shivajinagar, power cut timing will be from 10am till 4pm, 10am till 5pm or 12pm till 3pm. And on the next day, the Indiranagar timings will remain unchanged whereas in Shivaji Nagar, the timings will be from 10am till 4pm or 10am till 5pm.