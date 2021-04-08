Anyone working from home in Bengaluru this week should prepare for some power outages. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced that several areas in Bengaluru will be affected by power cuts due to scheduled works in PBN and Arehalli substations.

Here are all the details about the power cuts and the areas affected by it.

PNB substation power cuts

BESCOM has taken up the work to convert overhead low-tension conductors to low tension aerial bundled cables at the PNB substation. As a result of this, there will be a power outage on three days — April 6, 9 and 12. The power cut timings will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three days.

Below are the areas that will be affected by the power cut:

Banagirinagar Channammanakere Achukattu CT Bed KIMS College and surrounding areas Lakshmanappa Garden Papaiah Garden

Arehalli substation power cuts

Similarly, at the Arehalli substation, there will be conversion of existing overhead cables to underground cables. In addition to that, conversion of overhead low-tension conductors to low tension aerial bundled cables will also be done, which will cause power cuts on April 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Below are the areas that will be affected by the power cut: