The President of Karnataka Congress on Friday demanded that the ruling government and Chief Minister Yediyurappa help the suffering hotel industry in the state. Citing the pandemic, DK Shivakumar has urged that property tax be waived and BESCOM charges are reduced for the industry.

The opposition has been coming for the ruling party with guns blazing during the pandemic. Now, DK Shivakumar has urged for a relief package for the hotel industry as well.

DK Shivakumar writes to BS Yediyurappa

The hotel industry has been hit like most industries during the pandemic. Making a plea for the struggling hoteliers in the state the President for Congress in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar took to Twitter, "Hotel industry is in a bad shape due to COVID pandemic. I demand CM@BSYBJP to waive property tax of hotels situated in commercial buildings. BESCOM must be asked not to collect minimum tariff from hotels for this year. A special package must also be announced for hotel workers."

Earlier he had demanded that property tax for urban local bodies also be waived for 2020-21. In his letter to the chief minister the politician wrote that not just property tax, BESCOM charges should be reduced, license fees waived and a relief package announced for the hotel industry.

Currently, COVID-19 has distrubed all aspects of the world, all sections and places in big ways. Among them the hotel industry is one. Since the past foour months due to lockdown and a decreases in customers this industry is in real trouble. Lakhs of people working in this field, facing uncertainty of life. In spite of the situation, the government has done nothing for this industry in terms of help. This is sad. Recently, the Karnataka Hotels and Resturaunts Association representatives visited and shared their problems. Their situation is really serious and they have put in sincere requests before the government. I urge the government to at least consider the following requests and provide right instruction."- DK Shivakumar

The requests included:

For hotel businesses, one year's property tax for 2020-21 should be waived.

For all hotels, BESCOM charges for one year should be waived.

The 2020-21 licence fees should be waived and remaining fees should be collected in instalments. All fees paid till now should be adjusted with the coming year's charges.

Announce a package to help hotel workers.

It's yet to be seen if the government will take these points into consideration, as it stands the government is still facing pressure over Congress' alleged 2,000 crore scam in COVID-19 management funds.