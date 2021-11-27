A Patna-bound flight from Bengaluru was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport on Saturday afternoon. The Go-Air flight had 139 passengers and crew members when the pilot saw smoke coming out of one of its engines. According to a Nagpur airport official, the flight arrived safely at the airport around 11:15 a.m.

'All passengers and crew safe'

A malfunctioning engine alert in the cockpit forced the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure, forcing the aircraft from Bengaluru to Patna to be diverted to Nagpur. According to a GoFirst spokesperson, the captain landed safely at Nagpur airport after that.

All passengers have been deboarded and refreshments have been served. Passengers will be accommodated on another aircraft, which will depart for Patna at 4:45 p.m. The engineering crew is inspecting the aircraft, he added.

The Director of Nagpur, Abid Ruhi added, "The pilot of the GoAir flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for an emergency landing at Nagpur airport." He further added, "We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as a full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and requires coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing."