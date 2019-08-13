A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 636 returned to the taxiway from the runway at Nagpur airport on Tuesday due to a serious technical snag detected by the pilot.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also onboard the flight.

Confirming the development, the senior director of the Nagpur airport, Vijay Mulekar, said that the flight to the national capital did not take off due to a "technical fault".

All the passengers on board the flight, including Nitin Gadkari, safely deboarded the plane after the pilot aborted take-off.

Currently, the passengers are waiting at the Nagpur airport, according to an airport official.

In another similar incident, a Mumbai-Bound Air India Express flight returned to the terminal from the runway at Dubai international airport after passengers on board complained of suffocation due to an air conditioning glitch in the plane.

Also in August, an IndiGo going to Lucknow returned to the Mumbai airport almost an hour after its departed from Mumbai due to a technical glitch. Around 143 passengers were on board the flight.