Passengers of Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight were in for a great surprise when two pigeons found their way inside the aircraft just before take-off. The airline said that the pigeons entered GoAir's Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 while the passengers were boarding the aircraft.

A video of the incident, which was shared on Twitter by a passenger, has gone viral on social media. Due to the incident, the Jaipur bound flight was reportedly delayed by 30 minutes, prompting the airline to urge the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to deal with the bird menace.

"Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir's Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft). The crew immediately got the birds shooed away," GoAir said in a statement. The airline, however, claimed that there was no delay and the flight took off as per its scheduled departure.

In the viral video, the pigeons can be seen flying inside the plane from one end to the other with crew members and passengers ducking to avoid being hit by them. A few passengers also tried to catch them but failed while one quipped: "Issue them boarding passes."

Watch the video below:

Ek kabootar plane ke andar..ahmedabad-jaipur go air flight delayed for 30 min due to pigeon flew from luggage storage.@goairlinesindia pic.twitter.com/lB0Ixis2Mc — pra(shant) (@prashantramwani) February 29, 2020

The 30-second video of the incident was shared by a Twitter user Prashant, who also claimed that the flight was delayed by a half-hour due to the pigeons. The airline, however, has denied his claim and said that the flight took off as per its schedule.

"Ek kabootar plane ke andar (A pigeon inside the plane)...Ahmedabad-Jaipur Goair flight delayed for 30 min due to pigeon flew from luggage storage (sic)," he wrote along with the short clip of the pigeons flying inside the plane.

The video was an instant hit on social media and netizens have funny things to say about the incident. "The pigeons were bored," a user said while few others termed the incident bizarre.