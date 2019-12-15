To tackle the traffic and parking issues in Bengaluru, the civic authorities have come up with smart parking facilities that will be allotted across Silicon Valley to streamline parking and regulate a smooth flow of traffic.

The trial-run of the pay-and-park system facility will start on Monday (December 15) at Kasturba Road in central Bengaluru, where 50 parking slots have been made available by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, IAS, said that the civic body is setting up smart parking across the city for 3,300 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers. He said that parking lanes have been marked, including one reserved for physically challenged. Dynamic signage has been installed along with rain shelter for transaction currently.

According to reports, people availing the smart parking facility will have to pay Rs 30 for the first 50-minutes, after which they will have to pay Rs 30 per hour. The payments should be made immediately through a mobile app or a parking meter via cashless payment options. BBMP plans to roll-out the parking system on 85 busy roads in the central business district (CBD) over the next six months.

Kumar took to Twitter to say, "To supervise the facility, a patrol vehicle has been assigned. A control booth has been set up and all CCTV cameras on the stretch have been linked to it. This will help prevent theft and damage to vehicles."

BBMP Mayor Gautam Kumar said the smart parking facility was one of the several projects undertaken by the civic body to reduce the notorious traffic gridlocks in Bengaluru. He also said that this is the finest example of how technology can solve our everyday problems.