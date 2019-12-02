The Bengaluru City Police has booked a food delivery boy for allegedly beating a stray puppy to death at HSR Layout, Sector-I last week after it barked at him. The incident took place on Wednesday, November 27 around 8 pm near CoLive Hudson apartment in Bandepalya, when a 25-year-old Teja working for an online food delivery app, battered a puppy to death.

Delivery boy beats up puppy with bamboo stick

Teja was delivering a food parcel at CoLive Hudson's apartment when a pack of stray dogs cornered him near the apartment gate and started barking at him. Angered by this, the delivery guy chased down the dogs and started beating them with a bamboo stick.

While all the dogs ran away after Teja started flogging them, a puppy took cover inside a gutter but was spotted by the miscreant, who bludgeoned it to death. The incident came into light after an animal welfare officer Harish KB working with an NGO, Jeevajyothi Foundation filed a complaint under IPC 428 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) at Bandepalya police station.

Other stray dog incidents in city

A few days ago on November 20, a stray dog sleeping inside the premises of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office was run over by a speeding vehicle, that was on election duty. The incident took place in front of the civic authority's Animal Husbandry department.