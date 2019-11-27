Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cut down the number of victims eligible for compensation by the Karnataka government after Hulimavu Lake breach in Silicon Valley that has left several people homeless due to the maladministration by the authorities.

The state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, after he inspected the area on Tuesday, had promised to transfer Rs 50,000 as compensation to 319 flash flood victims of Hulimavu, who were hit worst by the lake breach. The civic body has now cut short the number of victims to 156, claiming that rest were economically stable.

The CM was inspecting the relief works and cleaning operations in Hulimavu when he announced the compensation to the victims. Yediyurappa had said that 319 people have been identified as poor victims, who have lost their valuables in the flood and their houses were inundated. He said that the compensation will be transferred to their bank accounts by Tuesday evening through Real-time gross settlement (RTGS).

Over 700 houses hit by lake breach

The initial estimates suggested that over 700 houses are hit by the lake breach but only 319 houses were identified as worst hit by the BBMP. The civic body said that only those 319 houses will be eligible for the compensation but then the number was further brought down to 156 from the beneficiary list.

"On Tuesday evening, the BBMP processed Rs 78 lakh compensation money for houses in Krishna Layout. On Monday, assistant revenue officers identified 319 worst-hit houses in six areas around the lake such as BTM 6th Stage (16 houses), RR Layout (102), Avani Sringeri Nagar (12), Saraswathipura (16), Shanthinikethan (20), Krishna Layout (118), Vishweshwara 80' road (17) and Anugraha Sai Layout (18)," reports Deccan Herald.

The residents of the area claim that even after the lake breach was caused because of the negligence by the civic administration bodies they are playing the blame game rather than helping the people.