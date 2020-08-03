Over the weekend, the Bengaluru administration has provided a service of free COVID-19 testing in all the wards of Bengaluru. Now, Bengalureans can breathe a sigh of relief and not have to shell out a bomb on undergoing tests for COVID-19.

The BBMP has arranged facilities in nearly all 198 wards of the city. But, testing in private labs will also continue.

Who to contact in the ward for free COVID testing

This new facility is also meant to help those in low-income groups. With over 13,494 containment zones, this move becomes ever more important to citizens. Citizens can contact authorities, by calling the zonal officers numbers in Bengaluru.

The government has so far been asserting that early detection of the virus will be key to helping slow its spread and treat those infected. BBMP commissioner Manjunatha Prasad told Bangalore Mirror, "Many people, especially from low-income groups, were not willing to get themselves tested as each test cost somewhere between Rs 3000-5000. By providing the test free of cost, we want to contain the spread of the disease."

While testing in Bengaluru has increased, it's still a smaller figure than that of Delhi and other major cities. What's concerning is the number of active cases in the city currently. Perhaps, the free COVID-19 test might encourage people to get treated, the stigma around the virus has also caused people to be afraid of getting it, of being treated and recovery. It has been proved however, that those in the early stages of the virus can recover soon with proper treatment.