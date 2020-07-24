A 28-year-old rowdy sheeter involved in uploading child pornography videos on social media was arrested in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch on Friday, July 24.

The accused has been identified as Manjunath, a resident of Vittal Nagara in the city.

A total of 8 cases, including this one, has been registered against him.

"Accused involved in Child Pornography arrested by CCB team led by PI Jagdeesh.. accused is a rowdy shelter and has previous 6 cases against him.. used to upload child pornography videos on Facebook..further investigation on," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said.

According to a press release, based on a complaint received, a case was registered under the IT Act and the Central Crime Branch's team arrested the accused. He was taken into custody and during inquiry it was found that in 2014 a rowdy sheet was opened against him and eight cases including robbery, theft among others were booked. "Investigation is on, regarding uploading child pronography videos on Facebook," it said.