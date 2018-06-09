In a bizarre incident that took place in Bengaluru on Monday, June 4, two strangers are said to have forcefully entered the home of Sandalwood director Shiva Kumar N and beaten him up asking him to pay back the Rs 2 lakh he owed a financer. However, it turned out that Kumar wasn't the man they were looking for and the filmmaker had no clue about what these men were talking about.

Kumar, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, Mysore Road, heard two men taking his name and walking around outside in flat. When he opened the door, little did he know that he would be assaulted.

Speaking to Bangalore Mirror of the incident, the filmmaker said: "They pushed me in, and began to hit me. They punched me in the left eye, and I began to bleed."

The duo is then said to have dragged him out of the house and continued assaulting him in front of his neighbours. "They even attacked my wife. Luckily, one of the neighbour dialled 100, and the Hoysala patrolling vehicle turned up," he explained.