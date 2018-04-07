Disappointing. That's the first word that comes to my mind after seeing the once-upon-a-time entertaining comedian Kapil Sharma hurling abuses left, right and center on Twitter.

Will this prove to be yet another nail in the coffin for Kapil Sharma?

In a series of tweets, Kapil Sharma threw dirty and cheap abuses against an entertainment portal and editor Vickey Lalwani. Later, he deleted the tweets and wrote: "Hi all please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused

Love and regards to all. [sic]"

He deleted this tweet too. And finally he tweeted (which he deleted): "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless [sic]"

So, the account being hacked was a big fat lie because he made derogatory comments against Spotboye.com's editor Vickey Lalwani including: "Why don't you sell your daughter and become rich? Why do you have to write negative about me? I know your daughter wants to sleep with me"

Listen to the entire phone conversation here:

Kapil Sharma has filed a complaint against the editor of Spotboye.com and has put the copy of the same on Twitter (which he again deleted). He has filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti Simoes, Preeti Simoes and journalist Vicky Lalwani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him, and has alleged that Vicky Lalwani started a false and malicious propaganda to defame him on digital media after he refused to pay him the amount.

He tweeted: "Some people just want to defame you for few bucks, but it will take ages to take a stand against the wrong ...I shall do it today n forever."

The complaint stated that negative posts by Spotboye kept increasing and began to affect his mental and emotional health as false and malicious remarks were made about career, finance and relationships.

The comedian has been massively trolled on social media. One user said: "It shows that Kapil Sharma's drinking habit still continues.. this man goes out of control once drunk... it's sad to see a talented man go down the drain literally"

Bhai @KapilSharmaK9 agar 50 positive news Hai toh tujhe iss negative news se itni ko tension Hai?



Even as your fan I think you can't digest success and fame. You were better entertainer and personality in 'laughter challenge' days. Good luck with your depression. https://t.co/c4NzCcRe8I — gab.ai/Monk (@Khe_Ke_Lunga) April 7, 2018

Money and success have gone to the head of situational comedian Kapil Sharma. He runs family shows, and uses abusive filthy languages for people on Twitter. Channels should throw out his shows. Industry sources say - he doesn't respect anyone including senior actors too on sets. — Blue Lemon (@Indopolity) April 7, 2018

This is so disgusting @KapilSharmaK9 not expected out of you. I think success tujhse hajam nahi hua. https://t.co/c4NzCcRe8I — gab.ai/Monk (@Khe_Ke_Lunga) April 7, 2018

Do you think Kapil Sharma will apologise? Let's wait and watch.