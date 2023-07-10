In a bid to encourage local businesses and bring back Bengaluru's reputation as a leading tech hub, there are plans to permit hotels and restaurants in the city to operate continuously on the lines of Hyderabad.

The decision follows a constructive discussion between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and representatives of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels' Association, who have long been advocating for the establishments to be open 24x7.

The meeting yielded positive results, with Association President PC Rao, who told media, "If all goes well, an official order allowing round-the-clock operations for hotels and restaurants may be issued in the next week or so."

This move is expected to benefit night shift workers, as well as individuals such as taxi and auto drivers, who may require services during non-traditional hours. Furthermore, it aligns with the ambitious Brand Bengaluru initiative.

Benefits night shift workers

Presently, Bengaluru has more than 24,000 hotels of varying sizes, with around 10% of them already prepared for 24x7 operations. Additionally, many establishments have expressed interest in opening new hotels and restaurants exclusively during nighttime.

To address concerns raised by the police regarding security, Rao explained that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar believes allowing hotels to operate round-the-clock will have a positive impact on different segments of the workforce while supporting the Brand Bengaluru initiative.

During the meeting, the association members also urged Shivakumar to consider granting "industrial status" to the hotel sector. They proposed a simplified licensing process, advocating for a single license that replaces multiple licenses, such as those from trade and the Food and Safety Standards Authority of India, to streamline operations.

Earlier, the Telangana government granted shops, restaurants and cafes permission to run 24x7, seven days a week in April, while Mumbai is known for its reputation as a city that never sleeps.

With this progressive move, Bengaluru will now join Mumbai and Hyderabad that are open all the time.