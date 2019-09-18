A Bengaluru man has been booked for divorcing his wife through triple talaq in the first such case to be reported from the city. The city police registered the triple talaq case against the 38-year-old from Gurappanapalya after he divorced his wife on Saturday, September 14.

Sameerullah Rahmath has been booked by Suddagunte Palya police for dowry harassment and divorcing his wife Ayesha (33) through triple talaq, which is legally banned in India. A case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which was initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

Ayesha said Rahmath had been physically and mentally assaulting her in the name of dowry since they got married in 2010. She claimed that her husband used to thrash her in front of his family, saying that she was not beautiful.

According to reports, Ayesha said even though Rahmath is working at a reputed company in Bengaluru as an HR executive, there used to be constant harassment and assault in the name of dowry. In her complaint, she said that her father had gifted Rahmath a car and gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. He had also given him Rs 7 lakh as he was not happy with the dowry he received.

However, Rahmath refuted the claims and said that she was a spoilt brat as her father was rich and he had complained to her father about her aggressive and dominating character. "I changed three houses after marriage. I have been harassed regularly even after taking care of my wife and children," Deccan Herald quoted him as saying.