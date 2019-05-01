India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru has emerged as one of the top cities globally to own a start-up according to StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem annual Rankings.

Bengaluru has emerged at the 11th position after bypassing top cities like Moscow, Tokyo, Paris, Beijing and Hong Kong from 21st position in 2018. Other top performing Indian cities for start-ups include Delhi at 14th position, Mumbai (29), Chennai (74) and Hyderabad (75).

According to the StartupBlink report, Bengaluru is the biggest start-up hub in Asia. Apart from the many tech start-ups present in the city, it also has several co-working spaces, incubators and investors. Successful start-ups like Flipkart, Ola, Wipro, and Infosys started in Bangalore.

Since the 2000s, the state government has put in many policies for the entrepreneurial and start-up community. Many global corporations have their headquarters in the city as well. Several annual conferences like NASSCOM's Nation Product Conclave further boost and support the start-up scene, adds the report.

StartupBlink ranks 100 countries and more than 1000 cities according to their start-up ecosystem strength. SanFrancisco leads the list with the top position followed by New York and London. The United States has the most number of top cities when it comes to the ranking with Los Angeles and Boston at fourth and fifth position.

The rating system evaluates IT data from start-ups, accelerators and co-working spaces registered on IT platforms and aims to identify cities with the strongest start-up ecosystems. The rating methodology considers the number and quality of start-ups, infrastructure, business climate and public support for innovation, reports Business Standard.