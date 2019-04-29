After Air India's software shut down stalled several passengers internationally, similar events were reported from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday as the server of the immigration system encountered technical glitches

Hundreds of passengers faced a harrowing time on Monday morning after the immigration system server was down for more than 40 minutes, reports PTI.

It started at around 12.20 am. At around 1 am, an Air India official said that the crew for three of its flights were stuck due to the server glitch and that no timeline has been given by immigration authority to resolve the issue.

According to the reports, a public announcement was made at the airport informing the flyers about the immigration server shut down. The airport authorities announced that manual processing of immigration will be done by officials. Many passengers expressed their dismay over the delay that caused a long queue for the passengers.

The servers were restored by the airport authorities by 8 am and over six flights were delayed. An initial probe into the incident reveals that the systems were slow till 6 am.

Social media platforms were bundled with angry passengers who complained about the delay and the long waiting queue at the Delhi airport.