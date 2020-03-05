With statistics showing that there are about 90 cases of rape being reported every single day in India, it seems that the rapists are not afraid of the law in this country. This calls for the government and the judiciary to tighten the noose around culprits, who often do not get nabbed and if they do; they go scot-free in most cases. One recent incident that came to light is a rape case in Bengaluru where a doctor allegedly raped his girlfriend in a hotel room and filmed her in a college washroom too.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Deepak Rathee. The doctor, who is pursuing a post-graduation from a Government Ayurvedic Medical College, had a relationship with the victim, which he tried to end after raping her. The doctor even allegedly filmed the victim when she was inside the college washroom.

What exactly happened?

A report on the incident appeared in a leading national daily in Bengaluru stating that Deepak, who hails from Gurugram in Haryana, was into a relationship with his college mate. The girl, who figured out after he raped her, that he was blackmailing her through a video that he had allegedly made while she was in her college washroom, approached the police and the accused was arrested and sent to jail. The woman came into contact with the accused during her college time.

The incident took place on February 16 in the Jayanagar area of Bengaluru at a hotel room, which Deepak had booked under the victim's name. He had called her there on the pretext of discussing something important but instead raped her.

According to a police officer, who was involved in investigating the matter, the police checked the hotel records following a complaint filed by the girl. The hotel staff was questioned about the presence of the two at the hotel premises. The girl said that the two were in a relationship and later the accused started to avoid her.

Deepak also promised to marry the girl after the incident and told her not to tell anyone about what had happened. He said that he had to convince his parents for their marriage. However, at the same time, the victim felt that Deepak was preparing to leave her as he blackmailed her with a video, which he had allegedly made in the college washroom. He also deleted the data that would show that the two were in a relationship.

This made the girl suspicious and she informed the police, who arrested Deepak and put him behind bars.