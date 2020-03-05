Vijay Harish, budding actor and son of Tamil actor Suryakanth, has been arrested by Tiruvottiyur All-Women Police following a complaint against him for allegedly raping and filming the video of a girl.

As per the cops, Vijay Harish and the victim were studying in a same college and had a relationship. They had met together in an apartment in Virugambakkam. In the complaint, she has mentioned that he spiked her cold drink.

She fell unconscious after drinking the juice after which he raped her and filmed it. The incident occurred on 2 January.

He had also threatened her to leak the pictures and video on adult websites. The girl filed the complaint with Deputy Commissioner H Jayalakshmi recently and a case was registered in the Tiruvottiyur AWPS.

The cops have filed the case against Vijay Harish, aged 20, under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 C (voyeurism), 376 (rape) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, reports The Hindu.

He was remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday, 4 March.

People remember Vijay Harish's Suryakanth, a star speaker in the ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu, as a lookalike of Rajinikanth. He made his debut film MA Kaja's Vasantha Kaalam way back in 1981.

The news has come as a shock to the film industry.