Mandya witnessed a peculiar case on February 14 where a minor boy sacrificed his genitals for his lover. This raised questions about who was the boy's lover was and when the reality came out, Mandya was shocked.

Youngsters these days are very impressionable and need proper guidance. The name of the victim cannot be mentioned as the boy is a minor. He is 17. He was admitted to a hospital in Mandya after the incident where he is undergoing treatment.

When the boy was admitted to the hospital, the doctors informed the police, who further went on to investigate the matter.

The boy's father registered the case against a group of men, who according to the boy, kidnapped him and chopped off his genitals before they threw him on the streets.

The boy said that on February 14, the boy had left for a school like any other day. But on his way to school, he was allegedly waylaid by a group of men in a car. He was forced inside the car despite the boy making attempts to escape.

The men drove the boy around for a few kilometres before one of them pulled out a knife and severed the boy's genitals.

Kidnappers throw boy on street, escape

The kidnappers then threw the boy on the streets and sped away. The boy somehow contacted his parents and explained the situation to them. He told them what had happened to him and also about his whereabouts.

The parents of the boy were shocked hearing that he had lost his genitals. They wondered who could have done such a thing and why. The parents immediately reached the spot and took him to the hospital.

Parents stated that the boy was a rebellious child and did not agree on many things with his parents. His parents had given up on him not knowing what the boy was up to. They tried asking the boy what happened but he narrated a different story. The boy was in the hospital for a long time and the parents kept asking him what exactly had happened. They refrained from putting pressure on him.

The parents saw something peculiar and figured out that there was a man who came to visit the boy at the hospital every day. The boy used to like meeting this visitor and spoke to him eagerly. The age of the visitor was much older than the boy and this aroused suspicion among the parents.

The parents convinced the doctors to install spy cameras inside the boy's room. A camera was set up to trap the man. He entered the room and closed the door not knowing that there was a camera. The parents and the doctors were watching from the adjacent room about what was happening. The visitor was seen hugging and kissing the boy, which according to the doctors was not normal.

The police was called in and they took the visitor in custody. The identity of the man was established as Sunil Kumar, who was 28 years old. He was from Mandya too and was a self-styled priest. He had a temple at the outskirts of Mandya and practised witchcraft.

Sunil had once seen the boy playing with his friends and lured him saying that he could give a lot of money to the boy. Sunil threatened the boy that there was no turning back from here. The boy was just 11 years old back then.

Sunil sexually abused the boy every single day since he was 11. The boy started rebelling his parents and had a sexual relationship with Sunil since then.

The police stated that they received a complaint that a man had chopped off the genitals of a 17-year-old boy and a case was registered under IPC 307. Sunil when interrogated accepted that he was behind the incident and was arrested.

Parashram, SP, Mandya, stated that the police cross-questioned the boy, who gave a similar statement as Sunil adding that Sunil had told the boy to cut off his genitals as the society will not accept their relationship to which the boy agreed and chopped off his genitals himself. The police have registered a case under the POSCO Act against Sunil, who is in custody.