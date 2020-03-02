Trilok Singh, an Indian chef, is facing a lot of flak for allegedly abusing a woman and threatening to rape her. He is reportedly based in Dubai.

There are hundreds of people out there who are demanding his arrest after he passed such a statement on social media. The woman who received the remark is Swati Khanna, a resident of Delhi.

In his profanity-laced Facebook post, the chef called Swati a prostitute and said she will be raped in Delhi, the hub of a violent riot that broke out last week leaving over 40 dead and more than a hundred injured.

Swati in return through a Facebook post asked to 'report this terrorist'. Following the string of comments from the two and other Facebook users, his account on the social media site has now been deleted but screenshots of his profile revealed that he worked as a chef for the Lalit Hotel in Delhi before moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It has however not been ascertained whether he is currently employed in the UAE or not though his Facebook profile says he works for a university in Dubai.

A complainant who had approached the Dubai police has got a response from police asking him to report the matter through their e-crime portal.

Gulf News reports stated that in the UAE, people who post abusive messages on social media can be tried under the UAE Cybercrime law which can either lead to jail terms or heavy fines.

The post was written in Singh's native language Hindi. However, Gulf News has refrained from giving out the actual meaning and translation as the comment is too 'explicit'.

The incident took place after Swati's critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Citizenship Amendment Act surfaced over the social media. Singh in his response stated, "You eat in India and sing for Pakistan."

Swati Khanna in her response stated that Singh himself lived in a Muslim country and how could he say such things to her. She attached his Facebook profile to her response before posting it.

Singh's Facebook account, which is no longer active, stated that he worked as a chef in Delhi for the Lalit Hotel.

The Lalit Hotel Group has stated that he is no longer a part of them.