After Krushna Abhishek spoke about the rape allegation his sister made, he went on to say that there was no rape attempt on her. According to his comments in an interview, he said the man ran away.

In her recent interview, the Bigg Boss finalist said that her brother was being protective, which is why he made that statement. She said he didn't want to reveal too much about the incident and prevent from causing her grief.

Aarti defends Krushna

In her interview, she spoke about her experience on Bigg Boss. It was also while she was on Bigg Boss, that she had narrated her experience of the rape attempt on her by her house help and how she had jumped from the first floor to save her life. Post that, Krushna had spoken about how she had gotten carried away and said things in a flow.

She clarified and justified his statement while speaking to Hindustan Times, "Krushna is my brother. My brother and my mother are upset because I am yet to get married. He did not say it didn't happen, he said that I said a bit too much inflow. He was of the view that I should have spoken only 3 lines, what was the need for 10 lines. This is a normal reaction of a brother. Do you know how upset my mother was that why did I talk about it when it was over!"

She said he meant that Aarti was safe, that she should have kept it short and wasn't trying to prove her wrong.

Aarti's Bigg Boss experience

Speaking about her time in the Bigg Boss house she said that she had come out a very strong person, and learnt to keep her weaknesses from others and if you're real people will see through you. She also spoke about her uncontrollable panic attacks and was afraid the other contestants would have judged her for it. Speaking about Siddharth Shukla's win, she believes that he would win and that he deserved to win.