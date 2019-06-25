The Bengaluru city police open fired at a youngster on Monday as he was celebrating his birthday by terrorising the public with weapons and destroying private properties along with his delinquent friends.

A 21-year-old Rahul, who currently resides at Moodalapalya in Vijayanagar went to his former locality in Kasturbanagar near Mysore Road to celebrate his birthday with his friends on Saturday. After partying till the next day afternoon and under the influence of alcohol the youngsters started attacking people on the road between Chamarajpet and Kasturba Road.

After receiving complaints about the incident Bytarayanapura police formed teams to nab Rahul and his gang. On Monday, Byatarayanapura police inspector Virendra Prasad received credible information about Rahul's whereabouts near Ramasandra, Jnanabharathi and rushed to the spot. Constable Prakash tried to nab him around 6 am but Rahul whipped out a knife and tried to stab the constable. Sensing danger, Virendra shot at Rahul's left leg, reports TOI.

Both the constable and Rahul were immediately rushed to the hospital and are being treated there. The police will question Rahul on the whereabouts of his associates who were involved in Saturday's attack. The Byatarayanapura police have registered six cases and Chamarajpet police have registered three against the miscreants.

Rahul along with his six hooligan friends started attacking the public around 4.30 pm on Sunday and continued till 6.30 pm. The gang came on three motorcycles and started attacking the public with cricket bats and by swinging knives at the passers-by. They also destroyed several private properties including several bakeries, two auto rickshaws and bikes.

They assaulted many people of which some were severely injured. One of the victims was also stabbed on his shoulder by the gang. They also threatened an 18-year-old student at knifepoint and took his KTM Duke bike worth nearly two lakh rupees after beating him up with a bat. A total of eleven people were attacked by the miscreants in two hours.

The police suspect that Rahul, who already has two robbery cases filed against him must have tried to extort money from the people by creating panic among the public.