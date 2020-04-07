In a move to take stock of how the catholic community of the Bengaluru city is coping with the prevailing coronavirus lockdown situation, the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao IPS, along with DCP(E) Sharanappa and BG Koshy on Monday, April 6 visited Archbishop Peter Machado.

Bhaskar Rao conveyed Easter greetings to the Christian leader and also thanked him for the cooperation from the community amid the lockdown. He further requested the Archbishop to remind all Christians to stay home and celebrate both the auspicious days of Good Friday and Easter mainly to prevent overcrowding in public.

During the countrywide lockdown, the Bengaluru city police has set a great example for the rest of the state in managing the public, amicably. Earlier on April 5, the CP held a meeting with the minority leaders in the state to review the Covid-19 situation here.

On March 25, the three-week lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across the nation to curb further spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Easter church celebrations cancelled for public safety

All public functions, festivals were to be abandoned or postponed for the sake of the safety of public health. With the arrival of the Palm Sunday, the Christian community is ready to welcome the festive days of Easter. But under strict government orders and police surveillance, all such gatherings are cancelled.

The Bengaluru City Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao, IPS took this opportunity to thank the Archbishop for helping the police in enforcing the rules, by keeping the churches closed, cancelling the mass prayers in churches on Holy Sundays, Good Friday and for the Easter at this difficult time.

Commissioner conveys wishes on Easter

The police officers also conveyed Easter greetings in advance to the Bishop. Rao also took stock of how the Catholic community is cooperating with the lockdown situation both in Bangalore and across Karnakata.

He also requested the Archbishop to remind once again all Christians to stay home and celebrate both Good Friday and Easter celebrations. Archbishop Peter Machado in return extended the Easter greetings both to the commissioner and the entire police staff.