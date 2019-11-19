A Bengaluru college student was pushed out of a moving Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus by the conductor as she was travelling on a bus pass on November 11.

The incident took place when a 16-year-old pre-university student of Jyothi Kendriya Vidyalaya in Yelachenahalli, Bhoomika boarded the bus (KA-42 F-2217) from Yelachenahalli to Kanakpura around 3 pm. The student suffered multiple injuries on her face, arms, knees and also broke a tooth due to the impact of fall.

Bhoomika was travelling on a bus pass and the conductor identified as Shivashankar asked her to pay for the ticket claiming that such bus passes are not eligible for KSRTC. She told the conductor that she had no money for the ticket and since it was in the middle of the route, she would have to walk a long distance to reach the next bus stop. Even though she pleaded that she will get down at the next stop, the conductor insisted her to debus immediately and pushed her out of the moving bus.

According to the reports, Bhoomika fell flat on her face and was severely injured and the passer-by immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital. She filed a complaint against Shivashankar for attacking her with Konanakunte police station.

KSRTC conductor booked, suspended

The police have booked the conductor Shivashankar attached to Harohalli depot under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and had also asked him to appear before them for investigation.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad condemned such behaviour by its staff and said, "It is a long-distance bus which doesn't allow student bus passes. The conductor has been suspended. Apart from the police investigation, a departmental inquiry has also been ordered," reports Deccan Herald.