A video that has been doing the rounds on the internet shows a woman, riding a scooty, standing right in front of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. The woman, who is from Kerala, refused to move an inch to give in to an erring bus driver.

The driver was then forced to go back to the right lane. The video, posted by the 'Vandibhranthanmar group' on Facebook, became an instant hit, inviting comments from netizens.

Taking to Twitter, the video was shared by @TheGhostRider31 with the caption, "When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl."

When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. @TheBikerni @IndiaWima @UrvashiPatole @utterflea @anandmahindra @mishramugdha #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl pic.twitter.com/3RkkUr4XdG — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) September 25, 2019

Though the woman looked extremely minute in front of the big bus, she refused to leave the ground no matter how terrifying the situation was.

After the video went viral, netizens couldn't stop praising the woman. Here are some of the best reactions:

Few even said, "The driver would have made sure such motorcyclist won't be on road ever again." Another Twitter user said, "In UP, the driver would have gone down and thrashed the woman."