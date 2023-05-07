King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a majestic ceremonial event in seven decades at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. Archbishop of Canterbury placed St Edward's Crown on the head of King Charles III who was wearing his grandfather's crimson velvet robe. Later, Camilla, the Queen Consort, was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.

As nearly 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, were present inside the Abbey to witness the event, celebrations were also held in Bengaluru on Saturday to mark the occasion. The British Deputy High Commission (BDHC) in Bengaluru celebrated the coronation on Saturday, with select British Deputy High Commissioner Chandru Iyer, Harjinder Kang (His Majesty's Trade Commissioner to South Asia), and select guests of BDHC Bengaluru raising a toast to the King after the coronation.

"The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen is a significant cultural event for the United Kingdom with global reach. It also reflects the modern, diverse, multi-faith United Kingdom and particularly promotes the themes of youth, community, diversity, and sustainability. His Majesty The King has had a long-standing interest in India and its diaspora. He has visited India several times, most recently in 2019, showing a keen interest in India's culture, heritage, and traditions," Iyer said.

Speaking at the reception, Iyer praised the King for being a vocal advocate for the Indian diaspora, recognizing their many contributions to British society and promoting greater understanding between both cultures. Iyer recalled how the King helped launch of the Mangar Bani Elephant Corridor Restoration Project in 2019 and the UK-India Sustainable Finance Forum in 2021.

Coronation reception with sustainability emphasis

The King's Coronation reception in Bengaluru reflected the values of King Charles in a wide range of causes, ranging from the environment and sustainable development to the arts, healthcare and education. The carbon footprint of the event was calculated using an emission calculator and offset by funding green initiatives. The use of plastic was completely avoided and initiatives to adopt eco-friendly printing materials and energy-efficient screens helped to minimize the environmental impact of the event.

Guests were treated to a typically British high tea and sundowner. The high tea menu included mango lassi, Coronation chicken pasties, traditional orange and blueberry scones, clotted cream, strawberry jam, and marmalade. The evening menu included fish & chips, live carving stations (honey-glazed ham, smoked salmon), and a dessert station that featured the Knickerbocker glory.

Check out photos from the event:

1 / 7













Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey

At the grand ceremony, a military band played the national anthem as the King and Queen Consort set off from Buckingham Palace, as crowds erupted into thunderous cheers, BBC reported. Celebrity guests are also in place -- including actress Emma Thompson and US singer Katy Perry.

US First Lady Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan, arrived in a three-car motorcade. US President Joe Biden is not in the UK. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska are also in the abbey.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, along with leaders of the Commonwealth countries, entered with their respective flag bearers.