Five days after busting a prostitution racket in Bengaluru, the Women Protection team of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has uncovered another racket in the city on Wednesday, July 8.

Taking to Twitter, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS confirmed the incident and wrote: "CCB Women Protection team raid yet another prostitution racket.. 2 accused arrested.. being run in a lodge at Yeshwatpur..5 women rescued."

Five women have also been rescued, officials said today. Further investigation is underway.

Two accused, identified as Satish and Raja, were arrested for running the prostitution racket at a lodge in Yeshwanthpur, DCP Kuldeep Jain said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is the second prostitution racket the CCB team has busted in less than a week.

CCB police raids brothel in Puttenahalli

Earlier on July 3, the CCB sleuths raided a brothel in Puttenahalli in the Bengaluru city and rescued as many as 27 women. IPS Sandeep Patil told International Business Times, India, that the racket was operating from last one month at a double-story house and that the customers were contacted through Whatsapp.

Among the women rescued, nine are from Nepal and Punjab each, four are from the national capital, two from Maharashtra and one each from Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.