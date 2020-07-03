The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided a brothel in Puttenahalli in the Bengaluru city and rescued as many as 27 women on Thursday (July 2) night.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS told International Business Times, India, that the racket was operating from last one month at a double-story house and that the customers were contacted through Whatsapp.

"Going on from last one month.. contact customers through WhatsApp.. send photos of the victim ladies also to customers..a double-story house," Patil told IBTimes India.

The CCB women wing led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mudvi and team raided the brothel. Taking to Twitter, Patil wrote: "CCB Women wing led by ACP Mudvi & team detected prostitution & illegal women trafficking racket..raided brothel centre being run in Puttenahalli..Main pimp Yogesh attested.. & 27 women from Rajasthan, Mah, UP, WB have been rescued.. further investigation on."

Pimp Yogesh, 2 others arrested

Main pimp Yogesh, who is from Rajasthan, was arrested. Along with him, two others have also been nabbed.

Yogesh was operating the brothel with women mainly from northern states within Puttenahalli police station limits in Bengaluru.

Among the women rescued, nine are from Nepal and Punjab each, four are from the national capital, two from Maharashtra and one each from Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.