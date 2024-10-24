In a tragic incident that has left the nation in shock, a building collapse in Bengaluru claimed eight lives on October 24, 2024. The incident occurred in the Horamavu Agara area of the city, where an under-construction building crumbled, burying the victims under the debris. The incident has sparked a nationwide conversation about the safety standards and regulations in the construction industry.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost in the incident. In a post on social media, he wrote, Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person, and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

The building collapse has been attributed to the construction of the building without necessary licenses and authorization. Despite a notice to stop construction, work continued, indicating that it was an illegal construction. This disregard for regulations likely contributed to the structural instability that led to the collapse.

In response to the incident, the Bengaluru civic body, BBMP, took immediate action. Assistant Executive Engineer Vinay K was suspended immediately for serious dereliction of duty. This action was taken to address the negligence that may have contributed to the incident. Additionally, an FIR was registered against three named accused—Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai.

The contractor, Muniyappa, responsible for constructing the four floors, was also taken into custody. The authorities also promised strict action against those responsible for the illegal construction. The incident has brought to light the grave consequences of flouting building regulations and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of safety standards. It is a stark reminder of similar incidents in the past where negligence and disregard for rules have led to tragic outcomes.

For instance, in September 2024, a building in Lucknow collapsed, killing eight people. The building was constructed around four years ago, and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred.

A pillar of the building had developed a crack, indicating structural instability. In another incident in July 2024, heavy rains caused a series of massive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, resulting in at least 45 deaths. The Kerala government declared two-day state mourning following the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre.

These incidents underscore the importance of adhering to safety regulations and the dire consequences of negligence. It is crucial for the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur by enforcing strict adherence to building codes and regulations. The Bengaluru building collapse serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for reform in the construction industry to prevent such tragedies in the future.

