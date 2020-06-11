An employee of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has tested Covid-19 positive. "One BMTC employee has tested positive for Covid-19," the city bus service spokesperson told IANS, here on Thursday.

BMTC reports first Covid case

It was the first case of infection in the company, the official said and added, the employee had been admitted to a designated hospital.

"He was on leave for three days and got himself tested for Covid-19 at a designated hospital. He tested positive on Wednesday," said the official.

Before the leave, he didn't show any symptoms and reported to duty every day. The health department has initiated contact tracing as he had a travel history to Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts.

"The workplace has been disinfected and sanitized as per prescribed norms. Further action, as per the advice of the health department officials, will be initiated," he said.

Owning 6,661 buses, BMTC ran 6,161 schedules before the Covid-19 lockdown. It has 45 bus depots, 58 stations, and 33,334 employees.