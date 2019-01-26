A 78-year-old South Korean man has been acquitted of rape charges levelled against him in Bengaluru. The 50th additional city civil and sessions court dismissed the charges citing the prosecutor's failure to provide proof for backing the accusations.

Do-Wong Choy was accused by a woman in July 2013 that she was raped for 10 years from 1996 to 2006. She further said that Choy had the act videotaped by 38-year-old Manual Jaysingh, who was also named in the case.

The report claims that at the time of the complaint, Kothanur police had filed rape, criminal intimation and sexual harassment charges against Choy and Jaysingh. Choy was in police custody from July 20, 2014, and was released on bail on August 26, 2014. Jaysingh was arrested on July 27, 2013, and released on bail on August 21, 2013.

The court pushed aside these allegations because there was only one CD produced in front of the court, which did not have any sexual content. The woman also said that she was not in the video during her deposition. The other 40 CDs seized during investigations also did not carry any questionable content.

The court also added that the medical examiners could not verify for sure if the woman was raped during the specified since she had got married in 2006 and had two children through the union.

The court also asked the woman why she took such a long time to file the complaint for which the latter did not have an answer.

"She was married in 2006 and had two children from the marital relationship. Such being the case, it's not safe to accept that she was sexually abused by the accused prior to the marriage too. The doctor also admitted that he's not able to confirm whether the woman was involved in any sexual activity before marriage," the judgment read.