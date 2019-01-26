Looks like Chris Brown is not going to settle down this time.

The American singer was arrested last week in Paris after a woman accused him of rape. He was later released by the police which decided to not press charge against the actor. But after being declared free to leave Paris, the singer took to Instagram and started ranting against the woman, accusing her of trying to malign him and taking advantage of his fame.

"I wanna make it perfectly clear ..... This is false and a whole lot of CAP! [sic]," Brown took to Instagram, to clarify the incident to his fans. "For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!" he added.

Now, Chris Brown has decided to follow up the case and go the full mile to clear his name. "The facts are totally challenged by Mr Brown and are insufficient to prosecute," Brown's Paris-based attorney Raphael Chiche told CNN.

Although, this is not the first time that Brown has been suspected or has been accused of abusing the law. His most infamous incident happened in 2009 with his then-girlfriend Rihanna accused him of assaulting her. He was then charged with felony assault and giving criminal threats for which he was given a five-year probation and community service.

Last year, he was arrested on a felony battery charge stemming from an incident in 2017. He had allegedly punched a man who took his photo without his permission. Although he pleaded guilty, the case is still awaiting trial.

In this case, the woman who filed the case described how she was taken to Brown's suite, which was against her wish. Brown allegedly forced himself on her by taking her to a sort of dressing room. "He closed the door ... it lasted 25-30 minutes," she told Closer.

TMZ reported that her alleged rape was "brutal and violent" and afterwards Brown's friends and bodyguards "abused" her.

Seems like this issue is going to be a long affair.