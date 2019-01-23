Chris Brown and Rihanna shared a tumultuous relationship that ended about a decade ago but that doesn't stop the singer from still caring about her former love. Amid the Paris rape allegations levelled against Brown, Rihanna reportedly feels horrible.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to the singer revealed: "Rihanna feels horrible about the latest Chris Brown rape allegations. She feels like it is hard not to pass judgement, but she has to wait, she hopes the truth will come out."

The insider added, "Rihanna hopes that this is a learning lesson for Chris to be more careful about his actions, where he is and who he surrounds himself with. Rihanna knows how much Chris has grown, changed and become a good father and she would hate to see his relationship with (daughter) Royalty be put into jeopardy because of poor decisions."

A 24-year-old woman by the pseudonym "Karima" accounted her story to French publication Closer and said that Chris was being investigated for rape. She revealed that she met Chris at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on January 15 around 10.30 pm local time and proceeded to go clubbing with his crew.

They returned to the hotel around 4 am and she claims that the 29-year-old singer followed her into a bathroom. "He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door … it lasted 25-30 minutes," she told Closer, saying the attack was "brutal and violent."

After being questioned by police, Brown was released without any charges and was free to leave the city. He took to Instagram posting the words, "This Bitch Lying!" and in the caption, he called the accusations "FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! …FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

It's no secret that Chris and Rihanna still share a strong connection despite everything that has gone down between them. A close friend of Rihanna's had previously revealed to Hollywood Life that she still thinks about what could have been if things between them had worked out.

"Rihanna one hundred per cent wants to be a mom one day and back when she and Chris were together they used to talk about how many kids they would have and how cute they would be. There was a time when Rihanna was sure without a doubt that Chris would be the father of her children."