Chris Brown has reportedly been detained in Paris over rape allegations. The singer is apparently still in custody.

But despite all that he sure seems to have a high flying life. And now it seems he has someone new to share it with. Reportedly there is a new lady love in Chris Brown's life. Apparently, it appears the 29-year-old singer has found time to re-start his romance with rumoured bae Ammika Harris. The two were spotted at a Paris nightclub together and the singer couldn't stop putting on a PDA show with her. He was even photographed sweetly planting a kiss atop her head as she looked on smiling. The two were first linked in 2015 and it looks like their romance has come back around again as 2019 begins.

Ammika Kae has had a past relationship with Chris which was not stable to say the least. She reportedly officially tapped out of her volatile on-again, off-again relationship with Chris in 2015 after it was revealed that he had fathered Royalty with music video and Instagram model Nia Guzman. "Listen. One can only take so much. The best of luck to Chris and his family. No baby drama for me," she tweeted.

Chris Brown is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to his partners. He famously landed on the wrong side of the law when it surfaced that he had struck his then girlfriend Rihanna. Chris Brown has not shown much personal growth since we have to say. As he apparently cheated on Ammika Kae and is now back with her. But more to the question does Ammika know something we don't, has Chris Brown actually changed for the better. We guess we'll have to wait and see. You can check out the pics here: