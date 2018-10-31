Chris Brown is reportedly excited seeing Rihanna's latest bridal lingerie photo. The We Found Love singer recently striped off to model the new lingerie collection by her Savage x Fenty line.

The Barbadian beauty was seen wearing a white two-piece lace underwear set with a long veil. The caption read: "Don't mesh with @badgalriri in the Unlined Geo Mesh Bra + Cheeky in Cherry Blossom | This material is so lightweight & soft – you won't wanna take it off #DAMN."

A source told Hollywood Life: "Rihanna's new lingerie picture is straight torture for Chris, and not just because she's looking so damn sexy."

"With her white lingerie and veil it makes him imagine her looking like that on her wedding night and it kills him that it may not be with him. He still has fantasies that fate will bring them back together, when the time is right and they will have that wedding night," the insider added.

"The fact that Rihanna isn't really claiming any man makes Chris think that she might still be hung up on him too," the source shared.

Brown infamously assaulted the Grammy winner in 2009, by hitting her so forcefully that she had major bruises on her face, a split lip, and a bloody nose. However, the two of them still have a strong and complicated bond, despite their public breakup and drama.

Meanwhile, during an interview with T magazine, Rihanna talked about relationships and the qualities she looks for in a man. She said, "Guys need attention. They need that nourishment, that little stroke of the ego that gets them by every now and then. I'll give it to my family, I'll give it to my work — but I will not give it to a man right now."

"I'm turned on by guys who are cultured. That'll keep me intrigued. They don't have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught. I like to sit on that side of the table," she added.