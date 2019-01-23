So, he's at it again. Chris Brown just can't seem to stay away from trouble. The singer was recently held in Paris over rape accusations. Reportedly he is under investigation over allegations of sexual assault. His accuser has made some shocking claims of the singer being 'violent' and abusive to her.

It is being reported that Chris Brown has been released from custody and was not charged after a woman accused the singer of raping her in a hotel room in Paris, according to his lawyer and French police. He's now free to leave Paris, and took to his Instagram to refute the rape allegation in a post that reads, 'The B*tch Is Lyin'."

A 24-year-old woman going by the pseudonym "Karima" shared details with Closer Magazine (per TMZ) about the alleged sexual assault involving Chris Brown. "Karima" told Closer — the French publication that broke the story that Chris was being investigated for rape — that she met Chris at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on Jan. 15 around 10:30 PM local time. She then went to a local nightclub with Chris and his crew.

"Karima" claims, as reported by TMZ, that around 4 AM, Chris, and his entourage wanted to return to the hotel. She reportedly first said that she was too tired, but they convinced her to go back to the Mandarin with a group of others. Once inside Chris's suite, "Karima" claimed she went into the bathroom – and Chris reportedly followed her. She claims he caught her "by the right arm," per TMZ. "He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door ... it lasted 25-30 minutes" she told Closer.

TMZ reports her claims that the alleged rape was "brutal and violent," and that afterwards, Chris's friends and a bodyguard "abused" her. "Karima" said to Closer that she went to the cops two days later, adding that she was scared from the incident but decided to step forward because she didn't want Chris to "be able to do the same things to other girls."

Apparently, Chris Brown has broken his silence to deny the claims, and he did so in his own Breezy way. Chris posted a picture ("This Bitch Lying!") to his Instagram, and in the caption, denied the accusations as "FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! ...FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL(sic) AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!"

You can check out the pic here:

While Chris and two other people were detained in Paris, Chris has not been charged with anything at this point. Authorities investigating the incident have two days to determine if they have enough evidence to officially charge him or will let him go. Someone connected to Chris told TMZ that the singer "was never alone with the alleged victim," while claiming his girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time. The source claims there were more than 20 people in the room "hanging out" and listening to music Chris was playing on his iPhone.

It seems like Chris may be innocent after all. But we have to wait for the official response of the authorities if they choose to pursue these allegations. Right now, the controversial star who has had many run-ins with the law seems to be painting himself as an easy target for those seeking to extort him. We guess, he may just be a victim this time around.