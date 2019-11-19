Actress-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to the ICU of Apollo Gleneagles hospital, was discharged on Monday (November 19) evening. The Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP was taken to the hospital following respiratory distress on Sunday night at around 9.30 pm.

A medical team was formed for her treatment. "She is stable and conscious," a source told news agency IANS, adding that she would be discharged in the next few hours. "She has an asthma problem and uses the inhaler. But the problem became a bit serious on Sunday, and using inhaler was not enough. She is completely fine now," the source said.

However, sources in the police hinted at medicinal overdose, referring to her medical records. According to the hospital, she was released on Monday evening after her condition improved.

About speculation going around since the morning, the source close to the actor said: "We know there are such rumours, and we have already rejected them on behalf of the family." The source said Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain was in the hospital since Sunday night.

'Drug overdose'

On Sunday, the couple had celebrated Jain's birthday. Nusrat Jahan had posted on Instagram a photo of their celebrations. After Jahan was admitted to the ICU, reports started floating around that she either had a drug overdose, a drug allergy or had consumed a large number of sleeping pills.

Earlier this year, Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum. Also, Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty was also present to attend the wedding. Mimi, one of Nusrat's closest friends from the Tollywood industry, had to miss the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha. Mimi won the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat as a TMC candidate.