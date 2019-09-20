As West Bengal gears up to celebrate Durga Puja from October 4 to October 8, a dance video featuring Bengali actresses and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty is going viral online. The two newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs from West Bengal can be seen dancing to the tune of the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'.

The video, featuring the Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat and Jadavpur MP Mimi, has already garnered more than 1.5 million views on Facebook. The video which is a tribute to Maa Durga has been released by Captain TMT.

Apart from the two parliamentarians, the video also features another Bengali film actor Subhashree Ganguly.

The song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey' has been composed by Tollywood composer Indraadip Das Gupta and choreographed by Baba Yadav. The song has been sung by a host of artists from India and Bangladesh, including Rupankar Bagchi and band Dohar, among others.

Durga Puja is one of the auspicious and biggest festivals celebrated in West Bengal. As the state is getting ready for the 'pujo' celebrations, the preparation has already started.