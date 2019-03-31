Can these two get any more adorable? Bella Hadid seems very happy with her relationship and she is not afraid to show it.

Reportedly Bella Hadid shared five new pics of her getting super affectionate with her 29-year-old singer boyfriend on Instagram. 'Coming to u live,' Hadid said on Instagram, along with a black heart emoji which seemed to match their outfits. Apparently, Hadid was seen gazing up at The Weeknd while wearing a black top under a black zip up sweater.

Bella Hadid was packing on the PDA, kissing even licking The Weeknd's face. Reportedly Hadid and The Weeknd had started dating in 2015, first spotted together at the Coachella music festival in April of that year. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd briefly broke up in 2016, and The Weeknd began dating Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez. While Justin Bieber recently announced that he is taking a break from music because of his deep rooted issues. Whatever they are, we hope he gets the help he needs.

Apparently, after his break up with Selena Gomez, The Weeknd began dating Bella again and they seem to be going strong. It is known that The Weeknd He has sold over 70 million records in the United States, making him one of the world's best-selling artists.

While Bella Hadid, reportedly Hadid tied Joan Smalls as the eighth highest paid model in 2018, earning $8.5 million, just below her sister Gigi with $9.5 million. It is known that she was voted Model of the Year by Model.com in 2016 and that she has been signed to IMG Models since 2014. You can check out the pics here: