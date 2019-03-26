Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sure are making the most of their newly-wedded bliss. The apir reportedly got married less than a year ago and it seems like the honeymoon phase isn't over just yet.

Apparently, the pop star, admired his stunning wife as she lounged in their bed, wearing just a skimpy white tank top, a tiny pair of underwear, and a blinged out necklace from Justin's clothing line, Drew House.

Reportedly in another snap, she scrolled through her phone while resting her face upon her hand.

'Hi lover,' he wrote in bold print in the photo, posted to his Instagram stories.

Recently Justin revealed he had been working on resolving 'some deep rooted issues' in order to be the best husband and father he could be.

'So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.

'I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.'

Justin sure seems to be taking his relationship with Hailey seriously, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten about his career. He reportedly also revealed he would be releasing new music soon.

'I will come with a kick a*s album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable....'

You can check out the pic here: